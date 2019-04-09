State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.82 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,033 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.14% of Hasbro worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,826,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 597,909 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,678. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.82 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-has-14-82-million-position-in-hasbro-inc-has.html.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.