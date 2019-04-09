State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $133.53 and a 1-year high of $198.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,433 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,220. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

