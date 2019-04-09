State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,442 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of SYSCO worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SYSCO by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. 68,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,730. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

