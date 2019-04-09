Starbase Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,578.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Starbase has a market cap of $455,740.00 and $1,578.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.67 or 0.13715839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001302 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017757 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

