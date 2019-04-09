SSLJ.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:SSLJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 10471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SSLJ.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SSLJ.Com (SSLJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.69” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/sslj-com-sslj-sets-new-52-week-low-at-2-69.html.

SSLJ.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSLJ)

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for SSLJ.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSLJ.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.