SSLJ.Com (SSLJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.69

SSLJ.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:SSLJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 10471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Separately, ValuEngine cut SSLJ.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.
SSLJ.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSLJ)
SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments.
