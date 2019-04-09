Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $261.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.01). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $170.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

