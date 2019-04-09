Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,283 shares of company stock worth $4,779,583. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.69 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

