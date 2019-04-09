SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Reduces Position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. CENT PUERTO S A/S accounts for about 0.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEPU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the third quarter worth $4,233,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,420. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.65. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

