Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,506,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,503 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 9.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $47,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 10,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,776. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

