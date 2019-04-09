Splunk Inc (SPLK) CFO David F. Conte Sells 4,991 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $638,997.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Splunk stock opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 2.03.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.
