Splunk Inc (SPLK) CFO David F. Conte Sells 4,991 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $638,997.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Splunk stock opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Splunk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Splunk by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

