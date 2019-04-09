Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In related news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $298,848.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,552.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.