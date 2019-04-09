SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,956. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.95 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

