SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Stake Lessened by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.9% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 882.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $351.05. 1,024,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,367. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.8844 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

