SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Position Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $354.97 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $374.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.8844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

