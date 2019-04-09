SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Shares Bought by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,632,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 259,730 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,745,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 9,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,201. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

