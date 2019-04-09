SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 300,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 248,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,226. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

