SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

