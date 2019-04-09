Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Stake Increased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Spartan Motors makes up 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,529 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Spartan Motors by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 471,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

SPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

SPAR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 6,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,094. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $305.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/spartan-motors-inc-spar-stake-increased-by-mesirow-financial-investment-management-inc.html.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.