Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.41 Million

Analysts expect Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) to post $28.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.90 million and the lowest is $14.45 million. Spark Therapeutics posted sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $123.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.47 million to $180.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.31 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $264.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,041. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 2.58. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $114.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,005,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,005,000 after buying an additional 67,846 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,183,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after buying an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Spark Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 425,666 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

