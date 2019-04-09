Southern Co (SO) Position Raised by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $361,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

