SOOM (SOOM) Price Hits $0.0815 on Exchanges

SOOM (CURRENCY:SOOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. SOOM has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $814.00 worth of SOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOOM has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One SOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00353866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.01522748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00235851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001031 BTC.

SOOM Coin Profile

SOOM’s total supply is 88,257,261 coins. SOOM’s official Twitter account is @soomblockchain . SOOM’s official message board is fourthblockchain.org/notices.html . SOOM’s official website is fourthblockchain.org

SOOM Coin Trading

SOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.