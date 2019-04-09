Sony (SNE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.67

Media headlines about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.62 to $44.04 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.32.

NYSE:SNE opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $234.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

