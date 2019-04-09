Somerset Trust Co Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. 183,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,294. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

