Somerset Trust Co Has $3.99 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,400. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

