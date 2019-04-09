Somerset Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.43. 18,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,809. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

