Somerset Trust Co Acquires 7,957 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Centene by 15,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $1,012,845,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $245,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,641 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 189,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,337. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

