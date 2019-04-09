Soma Achieves Market Cap of $421,556.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. During the last week, Soma has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Soma has a total market cap of $421,556.00 and approximately $700.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005357 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00026236 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012456 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008381 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003071 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,900,534 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soma’s official website is soma.co

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

