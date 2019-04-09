Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 268,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,194,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

