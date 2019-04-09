Snap’s (SNAP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

Snap stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $44,382,127.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,450,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,155.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,517,946 shares of company stock worth $64,715,231 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after buying an additional 606,983 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

