Snap (SNAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 target price on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Snap from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.36.

SNAP opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,155.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 38,048 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $456,195.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,973,093.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,517,946 shares of company stock worth $64,715,231.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after buying an additional 606,983 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC raised its position in Snap by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

