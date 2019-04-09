Smartgroup Co. Ltd (SIQ) Insider Deborah Homewood Purchases 1,300 Shares

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider Deborah Homewood bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.80 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,140.00 ($7,191.49).

Shares of ASX:SIQ traded up A$0.13 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching A$7.98 ($5.66). 918,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. Smartgroup Co. Ltd has a 1-year low of A$7.26 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of A$13.35 ($9.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.36%.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

