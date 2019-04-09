SLS International (SLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of SLS International (AMEX:SLS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLS International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group lowered SLS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.55.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

