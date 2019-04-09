Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Sleep Number worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sleep Number by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 34,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $1,450,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,690 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,698. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 178.70% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/sleep-number-corp-snbr-shares-sold-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.