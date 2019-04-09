SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Tops $27.36 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00336084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.01511283 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00233982 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001081 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.