SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $383,156.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Binance and Braziliex. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00353866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.01522748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00235851 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001031 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Braziliex, Livecoin, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.