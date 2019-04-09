Silver Spruce Resources (SSE) Shares Down 18.2%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) was down 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 269,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 439,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,306.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

