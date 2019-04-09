Signature Bank (SBNY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.56 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $130.60 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

