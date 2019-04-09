Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp (XPL) Grows By 164.3%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,035 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 20,447 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 67,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,270. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

