Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Limited (PLG) Rises By 11.0%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 496,845 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 447,617 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,776 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.45% of Platinum Group Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 91,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,753. Platinum Group Metals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

