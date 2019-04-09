Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Increased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $297,669,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,489,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,382,000 after purchasing an additional 359,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,106,000 after buying an additional 227,363 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,165,000 after buying an additional 211,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after buying an additional 206,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.17. The company had a trading volume of 168,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,797. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

