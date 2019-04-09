Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.74. 375,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,869. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total transaction of $593,026.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

