Severn Trent (SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,320

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,220 ($29.01) to GBX 2,320 ($30.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVT. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,763 ($23.04) to GBX 1,847 ($24.13) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,130 ($27.83) to GBX 2,125 ($27.77) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,129.14 ($27.82).

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 1,960.50 ($25.62) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,104 ($27.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.43.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

