Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

SNH stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

