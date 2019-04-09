Select Income REIT (SIR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Select Income REIT worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Select Income REIT by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 65,850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Income REIT by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Select Income REIT by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIR opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Select Income REIT has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/select-income-reit-sir-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.