SEI Investments (SEIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

SEIC opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Klauder bought 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,129,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,275,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 560,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 826.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 470,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 420,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

