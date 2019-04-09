SecretCoin (SCRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $37,775.00

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, SecretCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SecretCoin has a market cap of $37,775.00 and $78.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SecretCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 270% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000102 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club . SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecretCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

