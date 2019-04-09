Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.92 Million

Analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report sales of $184.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.03 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $140.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $818.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $822.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.90 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 10,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,296 shares of company stock worth $4,373,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $108,000.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 896,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,555. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 2.31.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.