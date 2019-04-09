Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.16.

APC stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APC. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.