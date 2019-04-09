Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 725,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $32,335,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,902,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and have sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,872,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 302,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 89,387 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.66. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

