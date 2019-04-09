SDL (SDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SDL from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, January 21st.

LON:SDL opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.46 million and a PE ratio of 31.48. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 368 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £55,100 ($71,997.91).

About SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

