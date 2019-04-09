SDL (SDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SDL from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, January 21st.
LON:SDL opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.46 million and a PE ratio of 31.48. SDL has a 1-year low of GBX 368 ($4.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
About SDL
SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.
